With just two matches to play in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the U.S. men's national team has yet to seal a spot in Russia.

The top three teams in CONCACAF receive automatic qualifying bids to the World Cup, while the No. 4 team enters an intercontinental playoff round. Entering Friday, the United States sits in fourth place with nine points, level with fifth-place Honduras and one behind third-place Panama. Mexico has already qualified for the World Cup, and Costa Rica is all but assured of a place in Russia.

The USA is set to take on Panama on Friday in Orlando before facing Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. Here's how the U.S. men's national team can qualify for the World Cup—or not—over the next few days.

Oct. 6 (vs. Panama)

The Americans cannot be eliminated on Friday, nor can they clinch a place in Russia. Here's what a win, draw or loss would mean for Bruce Arena's side.

Win: If the United States wins and Honduras loses at Costa Rica on Saturday, the U.S. will essentially seal a top-four finish because of its superior goal differential over Honduras. That means, at the very least, the Americans will head to a playoff against either Australia or Syria. But third place would also be within the realm of possibility, as a victory on Friday would vault the United States over Panama with just a very winnable game at Trinidad and Tobago remaining. If Honduras beats Costa Rica on Saturday, the United States would still be in great position to qualify, but it would still be a genuine three-team race for the third and fourth spots early next week.

Loss: A loss would be fairly catastrophic, but it would not eliminate the Americans from contention. It would, however, clinch third place for Panama, meaning that the United States could only get to Russia by securing the fourth-place spot in CONCACAF and then winning the intercontinental playoff. If the U.S. loses on Friday and Honduras beats Costa Rica, then the U.S. would need a win against Trinidad and Tobago and a Honduras loss against Mexico on Tuesday to reach the playoff.

Draw: If the U.S. draws on Friday, they can qualify for the World Cup directly and avoid the playoff if they beat Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday—but only if Honduras loses or draws on Saturday and Panama loses or draws on Tuesday. If the U.S. draws on Friday but Honduras beats Costa Rica on Saturday, then Honduras will vault over both the U.S. and Panama in the table entering the final day of matches on Tuesday.

CONCACAF Hex Table (Through 8 Games) NATION RECORD GOALS FOR GOALS AGAINST GOAL DIFFERENTIAL *Mexico 5-0-3 (18 points) 11 3 +8 Costa Rica 4-1-3 (15) 12 5 +7 Panama 2-2-4 (10) 7 5 +2 USA 2-3-3 (9) 12 11 +1 Honduras 2-3-3 (9) 9 16 -7 Trinidad & Tobago 1-7-0 (3) 4 15 -11

*Top three teams qualify automatically. Fourth plays Asia's fifth-place team in a two-legged playoff. Mexico is already through.

Important Oct. 10 fixtures

Trinidad and Tobago vs. USA

Honduras vs. Mexico

Panama vs. Costa Rica

In short, Friday's match is critical. But nothing will be final until Tuesday night.