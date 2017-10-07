Costa Rica is officially going to the 2018 World Cup.

The 2014 World Cup quarterfinalists sealed a spot in Russia in dramatic fashion on Saturday. Kendall Watson equalized in the fifth minute of stoppage time to secure a 1–1 draw against Honduras, good enough to clinch a place at the 2018 World Cup.

The draw is good news for the U.S. men's national team, which is jockeying with Honduras and Panama for CONCACAF's final slots. (Mexico already qualified.) But that's besides the point. You need to watch the epic Costa Rican broadcast call of Watson's equalizer.

"El Mundial! El Mundial! El Mundial!" How Waston's goal sounded on Teletica: pic.twitter.com/9aYOsc6pAw — Jon Arnold (@ArnoldcommaJon) October 8, 2017

"¡El Mundial! ¡El Mundial! ¡El Mundial!" Congratulations to Costa Rica.