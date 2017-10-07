Joachim Low on Top as Opta Stat Reveals Impressive Record Following Northern Ireland Victory

October 07, 2017

Manager Joachim Löw has the best win percentage of any previous German national team coach, according to the latest statistics released by Opta Franz.


Löw sits ahead of die Mannschaft's Euro 1980 winning manager Jupp Derwall, as well as former West Germany representatives Berti Vogts and Helmut Schön.

Opta released Löw's impressive record following their 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park on Thursday. 


Bayern Munich midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who swapped Hoffenheim for Bavaria over the summer, opened the scoring inside two minutes. Die Mannschaft doubled their advantage after just 20 minutes, this time current Hoffenheim and ex-Bayern striker Sandro Wagner getting on the scoresheet.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

The scoring was then rounded off by another player who has ties to both Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, with Bayern's Joshua Kimmich putting the icing on the cake for the visitors. 


Charlton Athletic's Josh Magennis pulled one back for the hosts late on, however, there was little time to spark a comeback and Germany claimed victory.

