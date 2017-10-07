Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Why He's Axed the Skills That Made Him Famous at Man Utd

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed why he's ditched the flashy displays of skills that made him a household name across Europe during his time in the Premier League with Manchester United. The Portuguese ace now has a notably more focused style of play, opting for direct, attacking football rather than attempting to dazzle his opponent with skill.

In an interview with famous freestyler Touzani, the 32-year-old, showed off some fancy footwork, before answering a few questions on how he's has changed as a footballer during his phenomenal career. When asked why he no longer wows fans with his tantalising skills, Ronaldo explained:

"In a game the most important thing is to win, and goals helps to win. You can mix - first goals, and after tricks and assists after. What the people want is goals, so I try to score goals."

Despite being universally considered as one best footballers in the world, Ronaldo has been powerless to stop Real Madrid's poor start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign. The usually prolific forward hasn't scored in his three league appearances so far, and Los Blancos sit fifth in the table, seven points behind their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Ronaldo may experience difficulties on the international front too, as Portugal could have to wait until their final 2018 World Cup qualification group game to secure a place in Russia next summer. Switzerland currently top the group with three more points than the Euro 2016 winners, so Ronaldo and co will need to pull off something special to avoid the play-offs.