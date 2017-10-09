Italian Legend Pirlo Open to Reunion With Antonio Conte as Chelsea Coaching Role Discussed

Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo announced that he would be retiring from football at the end of the Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

Currently at New York City FC, who are managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, Pirlo has confirmed that he is already thinking about what he'll be doing once he hangs up his boots.

"My future, I don't know yet. I will return to Italy in December," the 38-year-old told Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sky Sports).

When asked about whether he would like to work with former mentor Antonio Conte in Chelsea's backroom team, his response was vague.





"An assistant to Conte? People are saying that. I have my ideas but I need time to decide," Pirlo stated.





The midfielder worked under Chelsea's charismatic manager during his time in charge of Juventus and the Italian national team.

Winning six Serie A titles, two champions league trophies and a World Cup, Pirlo is one of the most decorated players of the modern era.





A player who oozes class, Pirlo is one of the most loved midfielders of all time. Coming through the ranks of Brescia Calcio, a side he first joined in 1992, Pirlo earned a €2m move to Inter and he went on to feature 38 times for the Nerazzurri.





In 2001, Pirlo was the subject of a €18m transfer that saw him change the black and blue of Inter to the black and red of bitter rivals AC Milan. The former Italian international would go on to spend 10 years with the Rossoneri and feature in exactly 400 games.

A four-year spell in Turin was to follow after 13 years calling the San Siro home, Pirlo continuing to perform with Juventus despite being in the twilight stages of his career.

Now, at New York City, Pirlo is ready to call time on his playing days and take the next step in his career.