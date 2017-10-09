WATCH: Iceland Celebrates First World Cup Bid with Epic Viking Thunder Clap

Iceland became the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup.

Nihal Kolur
October 09, 2017

Iceland is officially going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia. After defeating Kosovo 2-0 on Monday to top its UEFA qualifying group, Iceland became the smallest country to ever qualify for the tournament, with a population of around 334,000. 

Iceland broke out during Euro 2016, the first major tournament the nation ever qualified for. Iceland reached the quarterfinal after upsetting England in the round of 16. 

At Euro 2016, the country's incredible fan support introduced the world to the thunder clap, Iceland's signature celebration.

In an emotional scene on Monday, Iceland players led their devoted fans in jubilation as the country celebrated its first-ever trip to the World Cup.

Iceland finished the group stages with 22 points behind seven wins, one draw and two losses.

