Comeback King Oumar Niasse Feels 'Very Settled' at Everton After Toffees Career Turnaround

By 90Min
October 11, 2017

Oumar Niasse has revealed that he is finally feeling "very settled" at life with Everton after his remarkable comeback from the outskirts of the first-team.

The Senegal international was frozen out of the picture under Ronald Koeman last season but, with the Toffees struggling for goals this term, was offered a tale of redemption by the Dutchman in mid-September.

Niasse has since gone on to net three times in his last three outings for the Blues - including the matchwinning strike in the 2-1 victory over Bournemouth - and in an interview with the Liverpool Echo the 27-year-old stated he was happy to given a chance to show what he can do.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He said: “In the future anything could happen to you and you always think this club can help you.

“I think the most important thing is to be ready and I have been every time. The first three or four months here were difficult but after that I’ve kept my mind and I’ve tried to settle and I think I’m settling very, very well now.

“I will not say I’m lucky, I’m blessed. I always take things in a positive way in my life because some things can be negative, but if you look more forward you’re going to see that you have a lot more positive things in your life.

“Every time anything bad happens, I say that good things will happen soon. That helps me to always believe in myself and believe in what I’m doing.”

Niasse, who was speaking at an 'Imagine Your Goals' event in Walton as part of the 10th anniversary of Mental Health Awareness Day, also admitted that he felt he had acclimatised to life in England better than other countries he had resided in.

The £13.5m signing's previous homes have included spells in Russia and Turkey, but the now Everton cult hero said that the welcoming nature of the club had never made him feel like he couldn't fit into his surroundings in L4.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

He added: “It’s not difficult when you arrive at Everton, it’s much more difficult when I left to go to Russia and Turkey.

“I remember when I arrived Aaron Lennon was always every day asking ‘If there’s anything you need, call me.’

“At Everton when you arrive you can feel, before you’ve even been on this kind of project, you arrive and there are always people to help you settle and asking you about everything you need."

