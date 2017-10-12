Dani Carvajal Could Return to Training Before End of October as Heart Condition Improves Drastically

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been deemed fit to resume duties at the club after a successful treatment period.

The viral condition which caused the player to suffer from pericarditis has totally vanished, according to Diario AS sources, but the right back has not yet been discharged from hospital.

Pericarditis is the inflammation of the thin membrane around the heart that holds it in place and helps it work. The condition can cause severe chest pain, as well as major discomfort in the shoulders and neck.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatories and aspirin were used in Carvajal's treatment, and it appears to have worked perfectly. Madrid doctors, however, are being cautious and have not set a date for the right-back to return to action.

The player hasn't trained since September 30, with Madrid announcing that he would be out indefinitely, having been hit with a pericardium infection.

And some good news coming out of Real Madrid, who have confirmed Dani Carvajal has recovered from a heart problem. https://t.co/a0q2xQcQMC pic.twitter.com/peKbU00T9Q — AS English (@English_AS) October 12, 2017

Returning to physical activity is still a risk even after the infection has died down, as it could lead to a relapse that's even more severe than the initial bout.

There were fears that Carvajal could go through a similar ordeal with Aitor Karanka, who suffered from the same condition as a 24-year-old while playing for Madrid. Despite treatment, the virus left very slowly, leading to a four-month absence.

Fortunately, though, this isn't the case with Carvajal, as his symptoms have completely disappeared. He is expected to return to some form of training before the end of this month.