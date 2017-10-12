Former Ballon d'Or Winner & AC Milan Legend Kaka Calls Time on Orlando City Career

Orlando City star Kaka has revealed that he will be leaving the Major League Soccer side once his contract expires at the end of the season, but has not specified if he will be retiring from the sport for good.

The Brazilian playmaker has led an illustrious career which has seen him represent European giants AC Milan and Real Madrid, winning Champions League, Serie A and La Liga titles along the way. He has represented Brazil at three World Cups and was the last person other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to receive the coveted Ballon d’Or back in 2007.

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

Kaka revealed at a press conference on Wednesday that he will be departing Orlando City after three years at the club, but refused to go into details on what his plans are once his contract expires.

As quoted by Goal, Kaka said: “As you all know, my contract with Orlando City ends this year. My final decision is not to renew.”

There have been whispers that Kaka may return to Brazil to see out his career, effectively doing a full circle after starting out as a youngster with Sao Paolo in 2001.

One thing the 35-year-old was keen to reiterate was that his decision has nothing to do with his increase in injuries, which has restricted Kaka to just 22 appearances in 2017.

Kaka was named as an MLS All-Star in his first three seasons with Orlando, leading on assists in each year he’s played with The Lions.

The Brazilian will now show out for Orlando this Sunday at home against Columbus, before facing Philadelphia on October 22, in what will be his final showing for the club.