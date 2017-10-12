Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Mohamed Salah vs Marcus Rashford - Head to Head in Gameweek 8

Premier League football is back at last! The international break is well and truly behind us and the season is well underway, with the table of England top division starting to take shape as we enter mid October.

One of the most highly anticipated games of the season rolls around this Saturday when Manchester United travel to Anfield to take on a Liverpool side in a sticky patch of form, whilst Jose Mourinho's side find themselves in fine fettle sitting pretty in second place.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be without star forward Sadio Mane through a hamstring injured suffered on international duty, whereas United find themselves without their effective utility man Marouane Fellaini after he too hurt himself whilst away with Belgium.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Nonetheless, two of the league's fastest and most dangerous wide players in Mohamed Salah and Marcus Rashford will go head-to-head, but who should you select for your Yahoo Daily Fantasy team?

Form

Liverpool's rapid Egyptian should come into the game in jubilant fashion having scored a 95th minute penalty to send his country to the World Cup during the break, whilst also managing four goals and one assist so far this season for the Reds following his big money move from Roma.

Manchester United's very own Marcus Rashford also arrives at Anfield having helped his nation to next summer's tournament in Russia, and has been in fine form domestically for the Red Devils with two goals and three assists.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

There is quite a gap in the pair's fantasy points per game figures however, with Salah averaging 13.1 whilst Rashford only manages 9.4, although this is down to the difference in gametime that each player receives.

Opposition

This may be a game with chances few and far between this weekend, as United boast the joint best defensive record in the league this season, only conceding on two occasions.

On the other hand, Liverpool's defence is in porous form, shipping 12 goals in just seven games and continuously struggling to defend against physicality, something that United have in abundance.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It could be a cagey affair, with Mourinho being notorious for 'parking the bus' in certain games where he feels the opposition's attack could pose his side some problems, a system which could prove useful at Anfield as Liverpool often struggle to break down sides that sit back.

This game could be won or lost in the wide areas as a result of this, so if either Rashford or Salah time their runs in behind well, there may be chances for either to pick up a goal or an assist for their side.

Value

There is a slight difference in price between the two for this Saturday's clash, but a difference nonetheless.

Liverpool's little Egyptian will set you back £23, although his place in the starting XI is almost guaranteed whereas Rashford has been vying with Anthony Martial for the shirt.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United's academy graduate will cost you £19, a whole £4 less than Salah, and he is certainly a tempting option given Liverpool's vulnerabilities in defence this season.

As a result of Liverpool being defensively hapless many a time this season whereas United are generally a solid outfit, Rashford may be the shrewder move given his potential for goal scoring involvement and his cheaper price.

Think you can pick the best bargain? Play at https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/dailyfantasy to enter this week’s competitions!