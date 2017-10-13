Arsenal Considering Alexis Sanchez Swap Deal With PSG'S Julian Draxler on the Table

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez could be set for a move to Paris Saint-German in January as part of a swap deal with out-of-favour attacker Julian Draxler in January, according to the Daily Star.

The Germany international has fallen down the pecking order somewhat at the Parc des Princes following the summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and it is thought that a switch to the Emirates stadium could be seen as a way out for the 24-year-old.

Julian Draxler was directly involved in 12 goals for PSG in all competitions last season.



25 games

10 goals

2 assists



Solid contribution. pic.twitter.com/11VtaoZKor — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 31, 2017

The World Cup-winner only joined the cash-rich Parisians in January of this year, however has lasted 90 minutes just twice in Ligue 1 this term, with a further two appearances coming from the substitutes' bench.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger's interest in Draxler has been well documented, even since the pacy attacker's days at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, and now the French manager sees the chance to finally land his man.

Sanchez is set to leave the Gunners on a free transfer at the end of this term, after refusing to extend his stay in north London past his initial contract.

However, the Emirates Stadium hierarchy are keen to recoup at least something for their talent, who is free to speak to foreign clubs during the upcoming winter transfer window after running down the contact he signed when joining the club for around £38m in 2014.

Mesut Özil & Alexis Sánchez have been directly involved in 117 unique Premier League goals since 2014/15.



52.2% of Arsenal's 224 total. pic.twitter.com/OMefHJcozQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 12, 2017

It is thought then that, even though there is substantial interest from fellow Premier League side Manchester City, Wenger is keen for his playmaker to leave English football and that PSG would be the perfect suitors, as long as Arsenal receive something in return.

The French capital side have not yet made their interest in Sanchez known again recently, but have enquired about the player's transfer status in the past.

It would seem then that a deal that saw the north Londoners capture the much-desired Draxler in return for the Chile international would in fact be the club's best bet, considering the Citizens are only reportedly on the radar if they are able to secure the attacker at a cut price figure.