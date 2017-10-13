Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 8

At long last, the international break is over and the return of the Premier League is nearly upon us!

Fans were hoping their players would return without injuries, but some clubs, namely Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool, have been a little more unlucky than others.

So who should you pick for your fantasy football team this week? Let us run you through the best and worst shouts...

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Thibaut Courtois - The Chelsea goalie is will be up against a truly toothless Crystal Palace on Saturday, with the Eagles yet to score a Premier League goal this season.

Ederson - Stoke seem to have lost their identity and way of playing in recent seasons and league challengers Manchester City should have enough to keep a clean sheet.

Who's Not





Asmir Begovic - While Tottenham's Premier League curse at Wembley has been well documented, it's hard to see Bournemouth keeping Harry Kane quiet on Saturday.

Simon Mignolet - Liverpool's defensive issues have been well documented in recent years and Mignolet is unlikely to stop the likes of Romelu Lukaku from scoring at Anfield.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Ben Davies - A goal, an assist and a clean sheet for the Welshman last time out, and his Spurs side look a good shout for a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

Stephen Ward - Ward bagged the assist for Jeff Hendrick's winner against Everton recently and could claim a shutout against West Ham.

Who's Not





Phil Jones - The England international has picked up a knock but would be unlikely to keep Coutinho, Salah and Firmino quiet on Saturday even if he did play.





Michael Keane - Keane is not currently a goal threat from set pieces and his Everton side are leaking goals like nobody's business.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Kevin De Bruyne - The Belgian was the match-winner last time out against Chelsea and will be looking to pick up more points when City host Stoke.

Richarlison - The 20-year-old has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, grabbing three goals and an assist in his first seven appearances.

Who's Not

Marouane Fellaini - Ahead of a game where he could have been pivotal, Fellaini has now been ruled out of United's trip to Liverpool due to a knee problem.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - After such a good season with Swansea last time out, the Iceland international has struggled to get going with Everton, failing to record a goal or an assist.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Harry Kane - Not much to say here really. He's in great form, and the likelihood is Kane will almost certainly get you points when Tottenham play Bournemouth.





Gabriel Jesus - With Sergio Aguero out injured, Jesus should play as City's main striker and will likely be among the goals.

Who's Not





Daniel Sturridge - Sturridge was poor against Newcastle and may not be given a chance in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for a while.

Oumar Niasse - It's likely that the short burst of form that seemingly made Oumar Niasse a household name has come to an end.

