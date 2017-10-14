Arsenal youngster Alex Iwobi has revealed club and Premier League legend Thierry Henry is still mentoring him and offering advice on how he can propel his game to the next level.

Henry - who currently works as Belgium's assistant coach under Roberto Martinez - worked at the Gunners academy for a time before leaving last summer, and despite no longer having a former role at the Emirates, the club's record goalscorer continues to mould the careers of the Gunners promising young stars.

Since graduating from Arsenal's academy and making his senior debut in 2015, Iwobi has become an integral part of Arsene Wenger's system and a fan favourite at the club.

When asked by FourFourTwo, who his all-time favourite Arsenal player is, Iwobi answered with no hesitation as he revealed it is the man who still helps him with his game to this very day, he said: “Thierry Henry, defo.

“The goals he got, the player he was – and he still advises me today, so definitely Henry."

The Gunners academy is well-known for bringing players into the first-team set-up, and as an academy graduate himself Iwobi has an insight into the club's long list of talent, in which he tipped his friend Chuba Akpom to be the next to follow his steps into the senior side.

He added: “I don’t know who to expect because you never know at this time who will come through. But I would say Chuba Akpom.”

Following a resurgence in form for the Gunners, the 21-year-old will look to help Arsenal notch their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions when they face a Watford side on Saturday who have lost just once in the league this season.