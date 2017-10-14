Hertha Berlin Players Kneel During German Anthem

The starting eleven for Hertha Berlin kneeled before their match against Schalke 04.

October 14, 2017

The starting eleven and coaching staff for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin took a kneel before their match against Schalke 04 on Saturday. 

The team's twitter said the team kneeled in the name of tolerance, responsibility, and a tolerant Berlin. 

It is unclear whether Hertha Berlin, currently 11th in the Bundesliga table, took a knee during the German national anthem or if it was not during the anthem, but just before kick off. 

Kneeling during the national anthem has been a topic of national debate across the United States after former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling to protest racial injustice. Since then, dozens of football players and other athletes have kneeled during the anthem.

In September, U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines when he suggested that NFL owners should "fire" players who protest during the anthem and referred to protestors as "son of a b----."  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters