The starting eleven and coaching staff for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin took a kneel before their match against Schalke 04 on Saturday.

The team's twitter said the team kneeled in the name of tolerance, responsibility, and a tolerant Berlin.

Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore! #TakeAKnee #hahohe pic.twitter.com/spZvRSGVxQ — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) October 14, 2017

It is unclear whether Hertha Berlin, currently 11th in the Bundesliga table, took a knee during the German national anthem or if it was not during the anthem, but just before kick off.

Kneeling during the national anthem has been a topic of national debate across the United States after former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling to protest racial injustice. Since then, dozens of football players and other athletes have kneeled during the anthem.

In September, U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines when he suggested that NFL owners should "fire" players who protest during the anthem and referred to protestors as "son of a b----."