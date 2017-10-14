Any time the Portland Thorns—one of the best-supported teams in all of the NWSL—travels, you know they're going to be well supported and that was the case Saturday as the Rose City Riveters traveled all the way down to Orlando to watch their team win the team's second NWSL championship of the league's young history.

Lindsey Horan's second-half goal came out of pretty much nothing, with a free kick taken at midfield that bounced through almost everyone in the Courage's box before Horan thundered a shot past Katelyn Rowland for the game's only goal.

The game was a bit scrappy, with a lot of tired legs close to the final whistle but in the end, the Thorns were able to win their first championship since winning in the league's inaugural season in 2013. The Thorns become the second team with two championships after FC Kansas City won in 2015 and 2016.

It may not be the way the Courage—previously the Western New York Flash—who won the 2017 NWSL Shield, will have wanted their season to end but they were THIS close to scoring the first goal of the game from Samantha Mewis.

For now, this will be the lasting image (or video) from the last game of the season.