Referee Left Motionless on the Pitch After Horror Collision With Charlton Player

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

There are certain incidents that transcend the sport of football, and one of those incidents is the health of our players. But, also included in the small print is obviously the health of the officials.

In Saturday's matchup between Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers, the referee that officiated the game was involved in an incident that left him motionless on the pitch.

Robert Lewis, the referee, was subbed off dramatically after colliding with Charlton player, Josh Magennis early in the second half.

In a sport where referees are usually at the centre of attention due to their contentious decisions, this unique incident left the players on both sides in shock.

Image by Yvevolution

The fans in the Valley were also left silent, as Lewis lay motionless on the pitch. Sighs of relief were soon felt around the stadium as Lewis began to move when the stretcher arrived on the scene.

A stretcher was luckily not in fact needed as the injured referee picked himself up before limping off the field. A replacement referee was needed however as Lewis was unable to see out the remainder of the game that saw Charlton come out on top, 1-0.

According to the Charlton Twitter page (via The Sun), Josh Magennis – who was involved in the clash – went to check on Lewis after the game. The account reported that Lewis was suffering from a concussion, but was ok. 

