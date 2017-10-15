VIDEO: Chelsea Legend Didier Drogba Proves He's Still Got it by Scoring a Stunning Solo Goal

By 90Min
October 15, 2017

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba scored a brilliant solo goal for the Phoenix Rising to prove to everyone that there is life in the old dog yet.

The 39-year-old has been plying his trade over in the USA for the United Soccer League side since April after moving from Montreal Impact, and was on the scoresheet against Portland Timbers II.

Jennifer Stewart/GettyImages

The Ivorian rolled back the years by showing typical brute strength, holding off no less than four defenders as he dribbled his way towards goal. He then finished fantastically across the goalkeeper to put Phoenix 3-0 up against their opponents.


Drogba was obviously pleased with his efforts and grabbed the ball before cheekily jogging backwards and throwing the ball over his head.

The striker, who has also represented Marseille and Galatasaray in his playing career, is clearly still going strong at the age of 39 and the goal certainly went down well with fans of Chelsea -  the club where he really made a name for himself as one of the best strikers the Premier League has ever seen.

