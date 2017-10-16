Real Madrid Boss Zidane Not Ruling Out Move for 'Complete' Premier League Striker Harry Kane

By 90Min
October 16, 2017

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has not ruled out a move for Harry Kane, who the Madrid boss described as 'complete', according to The Telegraph.

Zidane will get a look at Kane first hand on Tuesday when Spurs visit Real Madrid in the Champions League, and the European champions boss is one of many high profile managers to not rule out a bid for the 24-year-old.

Speaking in a press conference prior to Tuesday's Group H game, Zidane said: "He is a very important player, he is a key player for Tottenham - he is very good at everything." 


Los Blancos have bought from Spurs before, having signed Luka Modric in 2012 and Gareth Bale in 2013 for big fees and both players have played an integral role in helping the club win three Champions League titles in the last four years.

Kane has remained open minded about his future in North London, with Manchester United also reportedly being interested in him. The England striker scored 13 goals for club and country in September and has been nominated for the 2017 Ballon d'Or after helping Spurs challenge Chelsea for the league title last season.


Real's current first choice striker is Karim Benzema, whose goal against Getafe at the weekend made him the club's seventh all time top scorer. However, the Frenchman turns 30 in December and Zidane may well look towards Kane as a possibility to lead the club's frontline in the near future.


For now though, Zidane will hope the England striker will be tamed on Tuesday, having scored five goals in his two Champions League games so far, including a hat-trick in the victory over Apoel in the last match day.








