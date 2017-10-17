Tuesday's action gave us 31 goals and Liverpool's biggest ever away win by an English side in the Champions League.
The Champions League returned after the international break on Tuesday evening and it did not dissapoint as we witnessed 31 goals, some fantastic individual performances and the biggest away victory by an English side in tournament history.
Hugo Lloris was outstanding as his performance against Real Madrid secured a point for Tottenham Hotspur while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City faced the Serie A leaders Napoli at the Etihad and won 2-1 thanks to Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. They remain perfect in the competition.
In Group E, Spartak Moscow and Liverpool demolished their opposition by beating Sevilla 5-1 and Maribor 7-0 respectively and Group F saw RB Leipzig win 3-2 against Porto and Monaco lose to Besiktas 2-1 at home at the cost of Cenk Tosun's brace. Elsewhere, Apoel Nicosia drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund while Feyenoord fell to Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at home.
Read up on all the action below.
Dortmund's Champions League Hopes Dented in Nicosia Draw
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) Borussia Dortmund's hopes of making the second round of the Champions League took a major blow when it was held to 1-1 at APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday.
After losing its opening games in Group H to Tottenham and Real Madrid, Dortmund needed a win to kick-start its campaign in Europe's premier club competition.
Dortmund, which reached the final in 2013, started well against a side that hadn't scored in its previous six games, but then stagnated as APOEL organized.
Despite suffering a double-blow in the first half when striker Igor De Camargo and goalkeeper Boy Waterman both went off with injuries, APOEL managed to restrict the visitors' space and opportunities.
Dortmund's lackluster performance continued after the break and the noisy stadium erupted in joy when Mickael Pote ended APOEL's barren run in front of goal - thanks to a mistake from goalkeeper Roman Buerki.
Buerki's attempted pass out went straight to Lorenzo Ebecilio, who eluded Marcel Schmelzer and fired a shot that Buerki failed to gather. Pote was first to react to score from the rebound.
Greek defender Sokratis equalized five minutes later with a header to Mario Goetze's cross.
Shinji Kagawa struck the crossbar two minutes later after reserve goalkeeper Gudino got a touch to his shot, and Dortmund knew it was out of luck when Gudino and the post denied Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in injury time.
With Madrid and Tottenham on seven points after their 1-1 draw in Madrid, Dortmund, with one point, faces a tall order to emerge from the group.
Leipzig beats Porto for its First Champions League Win
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) Eight years after the club's formation, Leipzig defeated Porto 3-2 Tuesday for its first Champions League win with all goals in the first half.
Leipzig boosted its chances of progressing from Group G, where Besiktas won 2-1 at Monaco to take charge with a maximum nine points. Leipzig, which plays Porto again on Nov. 1, is second on four points.
Porto coach Sergio Conceicao sprung a surprise when he left Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas on the bench in favor of 24-year-old Jose Sa. Casillas, who won the tournament three times with Real Madrid, had started all of Porto's 16 games in the competition since joining the club in 2015, as well as both legs in a playoff against Roma.
The game started badly for Sa when he failed to hold onto Bruma's effort. Jean-Kevin Augustin pounced on the rebound, which fell to Willi Orban to fire in from close range.
Vincent Aboubakar equalized against the run of play but quick two goals from Emil Forsberg and Augustin put Leipzig back in a comfortable position. Forsberg played the ball to Marcel Sabitzer and ran forward for the return before shooting past Sa, then Augustin capitalized on a defensive mistake to fire inside the right post.
Ivan Marcano pulled one back after a corner before the break but Porto was unable to find the equalizer.
Porto is third on three points, two more than last-place Monaco.
Tosun Scores Twice as Besiktas Beats Monaco
MONACO (AP) Striker Cenk Tosun scored twice as Besiktas won 2-1 away to Monaco for a third straight win to move closer to qualifying for the Champions League knockout stage on Tuesday.
Monaco, last season's swashbuckling semifinalist, is heading the other way with one point from three matches.
However, with Liepzig beating Porto 3-2 in Group G's other game, Monaco still has a chance.
With three games left, Liepzig has four points and Porto three.
Radamel Falcao put Monaco ahead in the 30th minute after running onto Balde Keita's well-timed pass and guiding the ball into the right corner. It was the Colombia striker's 13th goal of the season.
Monaco's lead lasted three minutes, as weak defending allowed veteran right winger Ricardo Quaresma space to ping an accurate cross that Tosun met with a close-range header.
Last week, he scored twice for Turkey against Finland in a World Cup qualifier. Last season, he netted 20 league goals for the Istanbul side.
Tosun showed those poaching instincts, finishing neatly after midfielder Tolgay Arslan's shot came back off the post in the 54th.
Monaco scored more than 150 goals in all competitions last season, winning the league in style and falling to Italian champion Juventus in the Champions League semifinals.
But this side has none of the same verve after key players were sold in the offseason.
Winger Ryan Babel had an early goal ruled out for offside for Besiktas, with television replays showing he was level with the defender.
Veteran defender Pepe was lucky to avoid a red card as the last man after hauling down striker Keita Blade, and from the free kick goalkeeper Fabri fisted away Thomas Lemar's effort.
It was a rare Monaco chance.
Moments later, Monaco goalie Danijel Subasic kept out Atiba Hutchinson's volley.
Spurs Grind Out Well Deserved Draw on Disappointing Night for Real Madrid
Tottenham Hotspur managed to grind out what could prove to be an invaluable point following their 1-1 draw with Champions League holders Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday evening.
The opener came courtesy of Los Blancos defender Raphael Varane turning the ball into his own net midway through the first half to give Spurs their first ever goal against the La Liga giants. However, the dream result was dampened slightly just before the break as Cristiano Ronaldo levelled from the spot after a moment of madness from Serge Aurier.
The result leaves both the North Londoners and one of the tournament's hottest favourites level on seven points apiece after their opening three games, with the return leg at Wembley Stadium now just over two weeks away.
It was a high-tempo opening and the hosts almost manufactured the perfect start, as inside five minutes the travelling Spurs contingent had their hearts in their mouths after Ronaldo crashed his header off Hugo Lloris' upright, following a smart cut back by teenager Achraf Hakimi from the right-hand side.
With the French custodian left floored following his attempts to claw the 32-year-old's effort away from goal, the ball fell kindly to Karim Benzema around the penalty spot with the net gaping. But, somehow the striker could only drag, what was a superb opportunity, wide, giving Tottenham the biggest of let-offs.
The following 10 minutes consisted of Madrid continuing their opening onslaught, with Hakimi persistently causing make-shift left-back Jan Vertonghen's life troublesome - and the rising pressure almost paid off.
Ronaldo ended up latching onto a pass following silky build-up play between the Spanish right-back and Benzema on the edge of the Premier League side's area, and with only one thought in his mind, the four-time Balon d'Or-winner left Lloris scrambling as the Portugal international's long-range effort trickled inches wide his right-hand upright.
But following a monetary respite and a rare venture into the Los Blancos half, Harry Kane almost snatched the most undeserved of leads. The Englishman ghosted into the Real area before forcing a sublime save from hosts' goalkeeper Keylor Navas after evading marker Casemiro and sending a bullet header goal-bound from a perfectly-flighted Christian Eriksen corner.
Following their first clear-cut opportunity of the evening Mauricio Pochettino's side finally began to show the tempo and qualities that has made them such a formidable force in English football, and just before the half-hour mark the visitors grabbed the lead.
It seemed the man-of-the-moment Kane was on-hand to continue his stupendous goalscoring form, however on closer inspection it was in fact the Champions League holders' Varane who had turned the ball into his own net to send Spurs ahead.
A tricky, fizzing cross was whipped in from deep on the right-hand side by Aurier towards the Madrid area where the 24-year-old striker attempted an audacious flick. The effort seemed to be skewed and harmless, however the unfortunate outstretched boot of the French centre-back turned the ball past the helpless Navas to mark the North Londoners' first goal in their history against Tuesday's opposition.
As the half ticked on Zinedine Zidane's side's frustrations began to surface, but the 12-time kings of Europe levelled things up three minutes before the break, as Ronaldo leathered home from 12 yards to mark his 110th Champions League goal.
Aurier, the hero just 15 minutes previously, instantly became the villain after needlessly hacking-down the advancing Toni Kroos inside the area - leaving Polish referee Szymon Marciniak with no other choice but to point to the spot and send the tie into half-time level once again.
The opening of the second 45 followed a similar vein to the first, with Madrid flexing their muscles early on and setting up camp high in the Spurs half.
However, striker Benzema could have done no more when offered the chance to send his side into the lead for the first time of the evening, but Lloris, with arguably the save of the season, was there to deny his fellow countryman from extremely close-range.
The 29-year-old striker latched onto a beautifully-flighted Casemiro cross, but the frontman's bulleted header from less than six-yards-out was somehow, somehow kept out of the back of the net by the left foot of the highly-decorated 30-year-old Tottenham custodian.
But as the tie entered the final 20 minutes it was Madrid goalkeeper Navas' turn to produce a vital stop - albeit slightly less dramatic, no less skilful or important.
Fernando Llorente was found after some intricate one-touch football outside the Los Blancos area before sliding in goal-machine Kane with a beautiful first-time pass.
With the prolific Englishman one-on-one, those inside the Santiago Bernabeu were simply waiting for the net to bulge, but amazingly the Costa Rican was able to get the slightest of fingertips to the shot and divert the sure-goalbound attempt wide.
As the highly-entertaining tie fizzled out, the travelling army went away even happier thanks to witnessing the return of left-back Danny Rose, who managed to rack up his first 10 minutes of first-team football following his long lay off.
The two meet again in just over two weeks time, when Pochettino's side will hope they can go one better than their heroics of Tuesday night and take control of Group H by clinching three points at Wembley.
Spartak Storms Over Sevilla in Champions League
MOSCOW (AP) Spartak Moscow sliced apart Sevilla with rapid counterattacks to beat the Spanish team 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Russian team is level with Liverpool on five points at the top of Group E. Sevilla dropped from first to third after a result its coach Eduardo Berizzo called ''very tough.'' Liverpool is top on goal difference.
Quincy Promes headed the Russian champion's opening goal in the 18th minute, eventually finishing with two goals and two assists. Simon Kjaer leveled for Sevilla from a corner in the 30th.
Sevilla put Spartak under heavy pressure at the start of the second half, but was left vulnerable at the back.
Spartak hit back hard as first Lorenzo Melgarejo scored off Promes's pass in the 58th, then captain Denis Glushakov volleyed in Dmitry Kombarov's cross in the 67th.
Luiz Adriano rounded the keeper to bag Spartak's fourth goal, again off a pass from Promes, who added Spartak's fifth.
''I think Spartak played its ideal game today, leaving the minimum for the opposition,'' Spartak coach Massimo Carrera said. Sevilla had tested Spartak's defense to the limit ''but that doesn't take anything away from the guys, who played brilliantly today.''
Spartak goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov made crucial saves against Liverpool in his team's previous group match, and was again on good form against Sevilla.
Selikhov kept out Michael Krohn-Dehli with an acrobatic stop just before halftime, and leapt to save from Wissam Ben Yedder in the 50th. Only a goal-line clearance from Dmitry Kombarov in the 54th kept out another effort from Ben Yedder.
''After Spartak scored its second, we started to make mistake after mistake,'' Sevilla's Berizzo said. ''The mistakes at the back are clear and we have to work on those and fix them.''
Spartak midfielder Alexander Samedov was stretchered off in the first half with what Carrera said was a hamstring injury.
Liverpool demolished Maribor 7-0 in the other group game.
Spartak could face further UEFA punishment after its supporters used smoke bombs and other pyrotechnics to celebrate a goal.
The Russian club will already be without away fans against Sevilla as punishment for firing a flare which landed near a referee in an earlier game. UEFA is investigating four other charges, including one of racist abuse in a youth game.
Heroic Performance From Ederson Seals Man City Win
Manchester City edged past a resilient Napoli side thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus in the Citizens' third Champions League game of the season, but the contest could of been much closer had City goalkeeper Ederson not saved Dries Mertens' penalty.
The home side started the fixture ferociously and were ahead within 10 minutes when David Silva's pinpoint pass was met by Kyle Walker. The full-back's shot was blocked but bounced kindly to Raheem Sterling who made no mistake to give his side the advantage.
The current Premier League leaders doubled their lead four minutes later when Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne whipped a low cross into the path of Gabriel Jesus who buried the chance past former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the 13th minute.
Kevin de Bruyne nearly turned from provider to goalscorer in the 26th minute when his curling effort from the edge of the box struck the underside of the crossbar and bounced down onto the pitch rather than into the back of the net.
Napoli had a great chance to get themselves back into the match when Kyle Walker pulled Raul Albiol down in the box and the referee awarded the Serie A side a penalty. However, Brazilian GK Ederson guessed correctly to save Dries Mertens poor penalty and maintain City's two goal lead.
After the interval Napoli started to show why they are the current Serie A leaders, only an incredible goal line block from John Stones denied Napoli captain Hamsik his first Champions League goal of the season.
With just under 20 minutes left in the European clash Napoli halved the deficit after Manchester City conceded their second penalty of the game. Ghoulam was fouled in the box by Fernandinho and Diawara slotted the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out to give his side a chance of a point.
Despite having to withstand continued late pressure from the Italian club. Manchester City held on to secure their third Champions League victory from three games this campaign. Pep Guardiola's side have now maintained their 100% record in Europe this season.
Bernard Brace Leads Shakhtar Over Feyenoord
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) Bernard scored twice in leading 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk past Feyenoord 2-1 and solidifying the Ukrainian team's grip on second place in Group F of the Champions League on Tuesday.
Shakhtar's second group stage win left Feyenoord without a point following three straight defeats. Manchester City stayed on top after beating Napoli 2-1.
Bernard netted in the 24th and 54th minutes to cancel out a seventh-minute strike by Steven Berghuis.
Feyenoord started strongly at a sold-out De Kuip Stadium and Berghuis gave his team a deserved lead when he headed home a rebound after Andriy Pyatov parried Jean-Paul Boetius' swerving shot.
But Feyenoord eased off after scoring, allowing Shakhtar into the match.
Bernard equalized in the 24th after running onto a perfectly weighted pass by midfielder Fred and rounding goalkeeper Brad Jones before calmly slotting the ball into the empty net.
Feyenoord again started strongly in the second half and Pyatov twice had to sprint off his line to deny Nicolai Jorgensen and Sofyan Amrabat.
But while Feyenoord couldn't capitalize on its chances, Shakhtar was clinical, with Bernard appearing unmarked at the far post to give his team the lead with a powerful header.
Shakhtar was reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes to go when Yaroslav Rakitskiy was sent off for his second yellow card for a foul on substitute Jens Toornstra.
Substitute Michiel Kramer came close to equalizing in extra time, but Pyatov pulled off another good save to block his header.
''We can look back on a good match, but we still finished empty handed,'' Feyenoord captain Karim El Ahmadi told Dutch television network Veronica.
Liverpool Run Rampant to Claim First Win in the Group
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool hit Maribor for seven as a brace from Roberto Firmino earned the Reds a comfortable win, putting them joint first in the group in the process.
It was Liverpool's first win in the group this season, and although they weren't made to work hard for the result, Klopp will be pleased with the ruthlessness his side showed, along with a welcome clean sheet.
The first goal of the game came with the first chance for the Reds, Mohamed Salah intercepted a poor pass from Mitja Viler before driving towards the Maribor goal.
He then squared the ball to Roberto Firmino, who stroked into an empty goal to give Liverpool an early lead and his 5th goal of the season.
It was a much-needed goal for Jurgen Klopp's men, who knew the significance of gaining maximum points against the Slovenian side.
Another goal soon followed as a sweeping move from back-to-front saw James Milner cross to the edge of the area. He found Philippe Coutinho, who half-volleyed to the keeper's right, evading the grasp of Maribor's Jasmin Handanovic, making it 2-0 inside 15 minutes.
Half chances for Firmino and Alberto Moreno followed as Liverpool looked settled against their star-struck hosts.
A third soon followed as Firmino returned the favour for the earlier goal, playing Salah through before slotting home to the goalkeeper's right to give Liverpool a commanding lead with 70 minutes left to play.
Maribor were now set for damage limitation, hoping to keep the score to a respectable margin as it was Liverpool showing all the attacking impetus, Mo Salah looking especially threatening for the Reds, testing Handanovic from distance with a dipping shot from the edge of the area.
With the game heading towards half-time, Liverpool added a fourth. Coutinho increasing the tempo of the play by threading a through-ball to Moreno, who cut the ball back to a combination of Firmino and Salah, with the Egyptian credited with the final touch, his second and a comfortable 4-0 advantage for Klopp's side.
Maribor's only real chance came from a set-piece, as Marko Suler was given too much space from the ball in, but headed high and wide for the Slovenians.
Liverpool went in with a comfortable 4-0 lead at the break in what was a much simpler first half than their previous two group games.
They started the second half with the same intensity as the first, with the Slovenian side unable to live with the pace and pressing their visitors expressed.
Coutinho tested Handanovic with a free-kick from range moments before they eventually scored a fifth. This time a Coutinho free-kick from wide was glanced on by Firmino into the far corner for his second of the game.
With the game as a contest over, the Premier League side were now playing at their own pace, dictating when they would decide to attack next and add to the hefty scoreline.
Captain for the night Milner played in place of Jordan Henderson and marshalled the Reds from start to finish, determined not to let standards slip as the game entered somewhat of a lull.
Second half substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain then tested Handanovic, looking for his first goal for Liverpool after a sloppy clearance from the Maribor goalkeeper.
All 842 travelling fans were then treated to a sixth and the first for Oxlade-Chamberlain. Sturridge dispossessed Suler who was dawdling on the ball, before playing in his fellow countryman Oxlade-Chamberlain who sent the ball to Handanovic's left to the delight of the former Arsenal man and his manager.
There was even time for a seventh, as a deflected long-range effort from the teenage right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold wrong-footed the helpless Handanovic to add to his only other goal against Hoffenheim.
With that saw a chorus of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' as Liverpool claimed there biggest ever Champions League away win in their history.
Klopp could breathe a sigh of relief as a potential banana skin in the group was professionally dealt with. Liverpool won their first three points of the group and with that, sit top of Group E as Maribor visit Anfield in the return fixture in a fortnight's time.