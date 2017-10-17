Former England Boss Sam Allardyce Has Made Himself Available for USA Manager's Job

Sources close to Sam Allardyce have apparently told ESPN that the former England boss wants to become the manager of the US national side following the departure of Bruce Arena.

Arena stepped down from his post as a result of the US failing to qualify for next year's World Cup, leaving a vacancy in need of being filled. And several managers are currently under consideration, including former Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc.

Sam Allardyce has put himself forward to be the next U.S. national team manager.@MarkOgden_ https://t.co/LcoXStpUur pic.twitter.com/dsrctE20o8 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 17, 2017

Allardyce's spell as England boss lasted just 67 days, with his dismissal coming after a compromising undercover newspaper sting. However, despite the scandal, the former West Ham, Blackburn and Bolton manager returned to work with Crystal Palace last season, saving them from relegation before walking away at the end of the campaign.

Sources claim that Allardyce believes that the US can regain their status as one of the best teams in the CONCACAF, alongside Mexico, and his interest in the job is more sporting than financial.

He spent a year with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the NASL as a player, and views his spell in Florida as being a major influence on his career.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Mike Ford, a consultant based in New York, worked as Allardyce's performance director at Bolton, later moving on to work as Chelsea's director of football operations. He reckons that the ex-Premier League manager would have a huge impact on football in America.

"Sam is a modern manager with a great ability to combine new technology and ideas with the basics of how to win games," Forde declared. "His record speaks for itself. Everywhere he goes, he gets results.

"Sam is one of the best coaches to build a clear team identity and style. At national team level, this is key with limited time together as a squad.

"The plan and strategy has to be very clear, but Sam has a great balance between the traditional approach of how to win games and a curiosity to try new ideas and technology."