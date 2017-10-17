Spanish Authorities Open Tax Fraud Case Against Real Madrid & Brazil Full-Back Marcelo

By 90Min
October 17, 2017

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has become the subject of a tax fraud case opened by Spanish authorities, according to Marca.

The Provincial Prosecutor has accused the Brazilian star of forming an illegal corporate tax structure in order to hide €500,000 of his income for the year 2013.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Marcelo, who has been at Madrid since 2007, is said to have sought out an illegal tax benefit by declaring his personal income as image rights, which are taxed less than wages.


Investigations into the matter were opened up earlier this month, with The Tax Agency (AEAT) looking into the player's affairs during the year 2013. 

The case was then handed to prosecutors for Economic Crimes, who were given the task of determining whether or not there was clear intent to defraud the agency.


By the looks of things, they have decided that the player did intentionally defraud. And on Tuesday, the Public Prosecutor's Office filed a complaint against Marcelo via the Court of Instruction in Alcobendas.

Marcelo has now joined several other players who have been probed by authorities in Spain as a result of tax offences. His teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was the subject of an investigation this year, while former Madrid defender Ricardo Carvalho was handed a non-custodial sentence and fined for a similar offence earlier this month.


Barcelona star Lionel Messi has also been punished for his defrauding of the Spanish government, with his ex-teammate Neymar being ordered to stand trial over tax fraud allegations as well.

