Per Mertesacker Insists There's Been No 'Dip in Commitment' From Contract Rebels Sanchez & Ozil

Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker insists every Arsenal player is committed to the cause despite the remaining uncertainty surrounding the futures of players in the final years of their contracts - including Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Since the summer rumours have continue to fly that the star pair will not be staying in North London, beyond the end of the season and could even depart as early as the January transfer window.

However when speaking to Sky Sports the German defender refuted any notion that any of the team whose contract may not be renewed - including himself - would not give 100%.

Per Mertesacker says Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are committed to Arsenal despite their uncertain futures: https://t.co/gQaI2dhlXP pic.twitter.com/79tXuoKJAC — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) October 18, 2017

"I have no problems with players in their final year, that includes me as well," said the World Cup winner, who is also on the final year of his contract and is set to become Arsenal's academy manager. "The only issue I've got is if they're not fully committed to what we're doing here.





"Even if you're in your final year you have to prove yourself every single day, in order to stay here or to get another contract somewhere else. A lot of people focus on being on long-term contracts, but that's not needed.

"I don't feel a dip in commitment; we're in a good front with those who have their contracts expiring.

Manchester City launched a deadline day bid to bring Sanchez to the Etihad in August, and remain favourites to land the Chilean either in January or on a free at the end of the season.

Ozil meanwhile has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Inter, despite counter reports claiming that Arsenal will make a final play to keep him at the club.