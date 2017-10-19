VIDEO: Mario Balotelli Celebrates as Sporting CP Score Against Juventus in the Champions League

By 90Min
October 19, 2017

Mario Balotelli uploaded a video of himself celebrating Sporting CP's goal against Juventus on Thursday.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City striker, who now plies his trade over in Ligue 1 with Nice, appeared to be relaxing at home with pals, when he captured his reaction to Alex Sandro's own goal on Instagram Live.

The Brazilian's initial poor defending allowed Gelson Martins to bear down on goal, and his effort was saved by Gianluigi Buffon before ricocheting off Sandro and into his own net.

Balotelli, of course, has represented two of Juve's biggest rivals in Milan and Inter, and it seems that the enigmatic Italian isn't all too fond of the reigning Serie A champions of the past six years in a row.

The 27-year-old, who recently became a father to a baby boy who he named 'Lion', has started off the new season fairly impressively, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances for Nice to knock on the door the Italian national side.

