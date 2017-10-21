Klopp Has 'No Clue' if Coutinho Will Stay at Liverpool But Insists Player Is Still Committed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has responded to the uncertainty surround the Anfield futures of Philippe Coutinho and Emre Can, with both players heavily linked with exits, albeit in very different sets of circumstances.





Rumours emerged this week of Barcelona restarting their attempts to take Coutinho to Camp Nou, while Can remains linked with Juventus and others as a result of his expiring contract.

In quotes published by the Liverpool Echo, Klopp has admitted that he has "no clue" whether Coutinho will remain at Liverpool beyond the end of the season. He also claimed he hasn't been thinking about Can's contract, but is adamant that nobody in the squad is thinking about leaving.

"I have no clue. We will see. We don't talk about things like this," the German coach replied when asked if he thought Coutinho would stay or leave.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Can you imagine what it would be like if it was and I said: 'Yes, we have an agreement'?"

He said of Can, "I don't think about it. If I start now asking Emre every day: 'How is it going then?...' So far there is not a shadow of a doubt that he is 100% here."

But Klopp is realistic in the sense that he knows these are issues that will have to be addressed at some point, certainly by the time the transfer windows come in January and summer.

"What I can say, in general as a club, and how I understand it, we have to still create a situation where players want to be part of it with all they have," he explained.

"In this moment, we have this. Nobody thinks about January, nobody thinks about June or July.

"We have other moments when we have to talk about these things but not in October."