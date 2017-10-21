Xavi Reveals Neymar Confessed He Was Set to Switch Barcelona for PSG at Messi's Wedding

By 90Min
October 21, 2017

Barcelona players gathered to celebrate the nuptials of the club's star man, Lionel Messi, over the summer and club legend Xavi has admitted that his former teammate Neymar revealed to him his plans to switch the Spanish giants for Paris Saint-Germain at the event. 

Although widespread reports had suggested Neymar's move to Paris was in the pipelines, the news still came as a bombshell to those involved at Barcelona as the 25-year-old secured a move to the Parc des Princes for a world record fee of £200m.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Xavi and Neymar played together at Camp Nou together for two-years and attended Messi's wedding in July, where Xavi was informed of the Brazilian's decision.

In an interview with the BBC, Xavi said: "He said to us at Messi's wedding that he wanted to change club.

"I said to him but why? He said 'I am not happy in Barcelona, I prefer to leave, to have a new experience in Europe at PSG and finally he did, it was his decision, we must respect it.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

With the incredible fire-power at the disposal of PSG following their summer spending spree, which also saw Kylian Mbappe added to the fold, Xavi admits the Parisian club will be a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League. 

He added: "I think with Neymar and Mbappe, PSG have a great chance of winning the Champions League.

The 37-year-old also confessed to turning down Manchester United after being approached by Sir Alex Ferguson's brother Martin, who was a scout at the club, because he could not part with his 'favourite team'.

He said: "Sometimes we were discussing with Manchester United and Alex Ferguson's brother to try and join me there. But I decided to stay in Barcelona because it's my club.

"I was thinking always in Barcelona, its my favourite team, I feel Barcelona in my heart, it's the best club in the world."

