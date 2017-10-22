Bastian Schweinsteiger's Future is Uncertain as MLS Stint Nears End

Legendary German midfeilder Bastian Schweinsteiger admits no clubs want him as his contract with MLS side Chicago Fire nears its end. The former Manchester United and Bayern Munich star is now 33-years-old and may retire from football soon.

Schweinsteiger moved to America in March and scored on his debut in a 2-2 draw with Montreal Impact. He does have an option in his contract to extend his time in the States by a year but. when speaking to Eurosport, the World Cup winner did not confirm that he would be taking up that option.

It’s getting better everyday and I hope to be back on the pitch together with the team soon. Greetings from Chicago 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/K38Aw62nhY — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) October 18, 2017

"I signed for only one year because I wanted to see how everything goes. The state of things is that I have this contract but I don't have anything else yet and I'm open to everything.

"Then we'll see what happens." Schweinsteiger can still add to his impressive trophy collection this year as Chicago Fire officially sealed their place in the MLS Cup play-offs with a 4-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes last month, giving Schweinsteiger a shot at silverware in his first season in the United States.

Schweinsteiger announced his retirement from competitive international football after Euro 2016 having played in 120 games for Germany.