Ben Arfa's Freeze Out at PSG Could See Him Make Sensational Return to Newcastle United

Newcastle United fans already know what to expect from Hatem Ben Arfa, and they look to be bringing back the French midfielder to Tyneside.

The Sun are reporting that Hatem Ben Arfa could be in line for a shock return, as the Frenchmen looks for an escape from his lowly status at Paris Saint Germain.

Ben Arfa previously played for Newcastle between 2010-2014, before leaving the club due to a fall-out with then-boss Alan Pardew. With Rafa Benitez now in charge, he looks capable of curtailing the Frenchman’s ego.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The-now 30-year-old finds himself way down the pecking order at PSG, and doesn’t look to be in manager Unai Emery’s immediate plans.

Ben Arfa has already had a falling out with his current employers, bringing in his lawyer - Jean-Jacques Bertrand - to accuse the club of “freezing him out” (via The Sun).

Bertrand told L'Equipe on Friday, "We demand that the club respects its obligations.





"There is a very clear regression in Hatem's working conditions here."

The big arrivals of Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé in the summer have done nothing but severely hampered Ben Arfa’s playing time, and the midfielder will look for much greener pastures to rediscover his old form.

Paul Thomas/GettyImages

Ben Arfa has started just five times for PSG since making his free-transfer move there, and the French giants are believed to be keen to move him on.

Though, Newcastle could be the place to welcome him back with open arms, and according to TransferMarketWeb (via The Sun), Ben Arfa could be set for a move back to the Premier League with his old club.