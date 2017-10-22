Mino Raiola Insists Zlatan Ibrahimovic Can Continue Playing for 'Minimum Another 5 or 6 Years'

By 90Min
October 22, 2017

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the make-up to play for another five or six years before retiring - that's the view of his agent, Mino Raiola.

The giant Swede recently celebrated his 36th birthday, and has been at the very top his game for the past six years at least.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic is notorious for his dedication to staying in shape, amongst many other things, and it is that which will allow him to continue playing until he is at least 40, according to Raiola.


He told Expressen, as translated by Sky Sports: "He has so much in him. I think minimum another five or six years. I won't let him stop, he needs to work now for me. I have been working for him for years now. Now it's my turn. My children are grown up and I need money.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We have agreed that for the next five years he is only working for me. So we're flipping it now. The salary comes to me and he gets the commission."

Ibrahimovic has been sidelined since April after sustaining an ACL injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League last season, and was released initially by Manchester United before being re-signed on a one-year deal.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Zlatan would never be broken by this injury. He is not a person who moans about himself during this injury. He is a person who takes this injury and turns it into something that makes him stronger, better and more complete," Raiola added.

The serial winner is on course for a return to action around Christmas time and is reportedly going well in his recovery.

