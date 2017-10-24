AC Milan Officially Terminate Kit Deal With adidas With Puma Talks Ongoing

By 90Min
October 24, 2017

AC Milan have announced that their technical sponsorship deal with Adidas will terminate at the end of the 2017/2018 season. The club are reportedly in talks the agree a deal with Puma for their new kit deal.

In a statement made by the club, the two parties have mutually agreed to prematurely terminate their sponsorship deal. The club have said that they will officially reveal their new technical partner in the coming months. 

Adidas have had a partnership with Milan since 1998. In that time the club has won two Champions League titles, one FIFA World Club Cup, two European Super Cups, three Serie A league titles, three Italian League Super Cups, and one Coppa Italia. 

It has been a successful partnership and era for the club, and Milan will hope to rejuvenate their success upon agreeing a deal with their new kit partner. Recent seasons have not delivered the same success Milan fans have been used to as the club has failed to secure a major title since their Serie A title in the 2010/2011 season.

This season, the club sit 11th in the Serie A table and find themselves 12 points behind league leaders Napoli. Milan already have four defeats from their opening nine league games, despite spending over £160m in the summer transfer window.

OLIVIER MORIN/GettyImages

The arrival of big names such as Leonardo Bonucci, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andre Silva have failed to get Milan off the mark so far this season. The announcement of a new kit deal could not be only change coming for Milan as pressure mounts on current manager Vincenzo Montella to start producing results. 

