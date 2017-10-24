Charlie Stillitano Decides Against Running for U.S. Soccer President

Charlie Stillitano, the chair of Relevent Sports who has become the best-connected American in European soccer, has decided not to run for U.S. Soccer president. 

By Grant Wahl
October 24, 2017

Charlie Stillitano, the chair of Relevent Sports who has become the best-connected American in European soccer, has decided not to run for U.S. Soccer president. Stillitano, who organizes the International Champions Cup summer preseason tournament in the U.S. for top European clubs, had been considering running in the election that will take place on February 10 in Orlando.

“It’s not the right time,” Stillitano told SI.com on Tuesday. “The presidency of U.S. Soccer should be a full-time job. Our company has really grown the past five years. I think we’ve turned a corner, but there’s still a lot more we want to do.

“I think I have some good ideas for U.S. Soccer, and I’m happy to share them with the candidates if they’re interested,” Stillitano added.

Two candidates, Boston-based lawyer Steve Gans and Western Massachusetts-based youth soccer director Paul Lapointe, have said they have the required three nominations to stand in the election. Former U.S. forward and current Fox Sports analyst Eric Wynalda has announced his candidacy, but has yet to confirm he has the required nominations in hand. Incumbent Sunil Gulati has yet to announce if he is running for a fourth term as president.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters