Inter Milan Boss Luciano Spalletti Not Getting Carried Away Despite Impressive Start to Season

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has played down the chances of his side finishing the Serie A season as champions, despite their impressive early season form, according to the Daily Mail.

Since taking charge of the 'Nerazzurri' this summer, following his brief stint at AS Roma, Spalletti has guided Inter to second in the Serie A, remaining undefeated in the process.

Only two teams are still unbeaten after 8 games in Serie A this season:



1️⃣. Napoli

2️⃣. Inter Milan



Shaking things up in Italy. 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/3SrRUaTu1h — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 15, 2017

Spalletti however is keen to quash any talk of Inter winning their first Scudetto since 2010, stating: "We can't even let the comments made up about us affect us.

"We know our strengths and weaknesses well; when you want to stop asking me about the Scudetto, it means that we can really compete for that objective."

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

A recent 0-0 with table-toppers Napoli and a stunning 3-2 victory against local rivals AC Milan has only intensified the notion that Inter could seriously challenge serial winners Juventus, and along with Napoli, turn the usual Serie A procession into a genuine title race.

On that point, Spalletti continued, saying: "We can't have doubts about the road to follow; we need to make steps forward in order to reach our objectives.

"We want to be more certain in ourselves. We need to continue a step at a time, we know where we want to end up."

Inter could find themselves top of Serie A for a brief period, as they face Sampdoria on Tuesday while Napoli will reclaim top spot with a victory against Genoa 24 hours later.