Ex-Valencia Keeper Santiago Canizares Fires Shots at Ronald Koeman Following Everton Sacking

By 90Min
October 25, 2017

Ex-Valencia goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has fired shots at Ronald Koeman following his sacking from Everton, claiming that the Dutch boss - who manned the helm for La Liga outfit between 2007-08 - cannot successfully 'create new projects'.

Just three months into his second season at the Toffees and Koeman was given the boot by the Merseysiders hierarchy, after a string of lacklustre performances both in the Premier League and Europe, despite a summer transfer window where buckets loads of money were invested into the squad.

Canizares believes that Koeman is very much able to maintain the foundations of a club's philosophy on the pitch, but is ultimately unable to mastermind a system and approach of his own. The former Spain stopper is 'hopeful' that the 54-year-old boss will learn from his mistakes made at the Blues.

Speaking to Super Deporte, Canizares said: "When Koeman arrived in Valencia I asked a friend of mine who saw all the Ajax matches and told me that he was able to take advantage of a project that is already rolling and give them continuity but that he was unable to create a new project. He defined it perfectly.

"At Everton he has signed several important players in which they have spent a lot of money and once again has not been able to create a project...he is not a coach who knows how to create a project, hopefully he will learn."

Despite being handed a hefty war-chest in the summer whilst losing the club's top-scorer of last term Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, Koeman failed to attract a suitable replacement for the Belgian, a factor which had initially seen him fall to some scathing criticisms.

Ultimately, it seems, not having a true, prolific hit-man at the forefront of the club's attacking spearhead has hampered the chances of Everton clinically killing opponents off, a weakness which has greatly contributed to the club's recent shortcomings and Koeman's sacking.

