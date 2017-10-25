Newcastle to Battle Sevilla in the Race to Sign French Winger in Bargain Winter Transfer

French U21 international Jonathan Bamba is looking to secure a move away from AS Saint-Étienne, after a stunning start to the season has seen interest in the 21-year-old skyrocket ahead of the January transfer window, according to Le10Sport.

LOSC Lille appear to be the frontrunners in France in the race for his signature, while Sevilla and Newcastle are interested in taking the young forward to Spain and England respectively.

Bamba will see his contract at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard expire next summer and a number of clubs across Europe are hoping they can convince the winger, who can also be played as a striker, of leaving Saint-Étienne in January for a cut-price.

#NUFC are looking at Jonathan Bamba, a potential bargain signing from St. Etienne, that plays RW. [Le10Sport] pic.twitter.com/VFAZre2SU6 — NUFC 360 (@NUFC360) October 25, 2017

The French youth star has had to graft his way through the youth ranks at Saint-Étienne, being forced to prove himself in brief loan spells with Paris FC, SCO Angers and Belgian side Sint-Truidense VV.

In Saint-Étienne's opening two games of the new Ligue 1 season, Bamba proved to be a match-winning player. After scoring a fourth-minute winner in their victory over OGC Nice on the opening day, Bamba set up Romain Hamouma on matchday two to secure consecutive 1-0 victories.

Bamba has gone on to score three more goals this season, his strikes coming against SC Amiens, FCO Dijon, Stade Rennais with Saint-Étienne remaining unbeaten every time Bamba has been directly involved in a goal.