Agent of Spain & Real Madrid Legend Iker Casillas Rejects Transfer Talk Amid Liverpool Rumours

By 90Min
October 28, 2017

The agent of 2010 World Cup winner Iker Casillas has played down talk that his client is set for a transfer away from current club Porto.


36-year-old Casillas, who joined Porto from Real Madrid in 2015, is in the final year of his contract with Porto and, despite being a regular starter for the past two seasons, talk his been rife of his departure, with Liverpool among those linked.


Media speculation was exacerbated earlier this month when the three-time Champions League winner was dropped for Porto's league clash with Paços de Ferreira, with some reports even indicating that Casillas had become a persona non grata with manager Sérgio Conceição for using his phone too much.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

However, Casillas has since hit back on social media about the accusations, while his agent Carlo Cutropia has called talk of a move "nonsense".

“Of the crazy stuff I have seen, this is the craziest. It is crazy and there is no truth in it,” he told Radio Renascenca, via Goal.

“Casillas is calm and happy at Porto and he wants to play, logically, just like any footballer. I believe that Iker and the manager speak everyday, but there are issues between the manager and the player.

“You have to give it time but there is complete calm. I am reading many things in the press, everything is false, and it leaves me surprised, and that is it.”

Meanwhile at Casillas' alleged suitors Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has backed current goalkeeping incumbent Simon Mignolet to remain first choice over backup options Danny Ward and Loris Karius despite criticism.

