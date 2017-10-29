AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Insists Old Club 'Aren't Worthy' of Finishing in the Top 4 Yet

Legendary AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini has insisted his old club are no longer worthy of finishing in the top four this season after bad start.



The Rossoneri have won five, lost five and drawn one, which is a hugely disappointing return given how much money was invested on new players over the summer.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

They are languishing in eighth with a goal difference of zero, with Napoli, Juventus, Lazio, Inter and Roma all vying for the top spots.

Vincenzo Montella is a man under pressure, and his case wasn't helped this weekend after his side fell to another 2-0 defeat, this time to Juve whose striker Gonzalo Higuain hit a brace.

It's looking very much like Milan won't meet their objective of finishing in the top four this season, and Maldini doesn't think they deserve to based on how they look so far.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

He told Sky Italia, as quoted by Calciomercato: "It's going to be a tough one because Juve are the strongest squad in Italy. They are not worthy of the top four now, but it's a long season ahead. So far other teams have played better and deserve to be above them."

Milan are a far cry away from the glory days right now, and have been in the wilderness pretty much since they last won the league title in 2010 - the last team to win a title before Juventus asserted their dominance.

One-club man Maldini, a Rossoneri star from 1985-2009, formed part of one of the greatest defences in modern football during his mid-to-late playing days. He, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta and Alessandro Costacurta, were a formidable foursome, the like of which probably hasn't been rivalled for years.

