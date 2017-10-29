Phil Foden Eagerly Anticipated Back by Man City Following Golden Ball World Cup Showing

Manchester City are waiting to welcome back starlet Phil Foden after the youngster inspired his country to U17 World Cup glory in Kolkata.

The midfield maestro, along with his teammates, has catapulted himself to overnight stardom, and has been receiving personal plaudits aplenty for his performances across the tournament, which ultimately landed him the Golden Ball award.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/GettyImages

England's Young Lions toppled Brazil in the final 5-2 in India on Saturday, after falling 2-0 behind in the first half hour. Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster - winner of the tournament's Golden Boot award - kick-started a successful comeback though to ensure another England youth team became World Champions after the U20s' triumph in South Korea over the summer.

It is an incredible feat, and compliments have poured in from high profile figures around the country for the young stars and Foden in particular, after he hit a brace in the final.

Well done City and well done young England on becoming World Champions. Joel and Phil get yourselves home, we’ve got a game on Wednesday! — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) October 28, 2017

It is clear his club are hugely impressed with the contributions he made for his country, and manager Pep Guardiola said after City's 3-1Premier League victory over West Brom, as quoted by ESPN:

"Phil has been with us since the beginning of the season and played unbelievable against Manchester United and Real Madrid. He trains with us every single day. He's just 17 but he is a player in our squad.

"He's in the locker room every day with the guys - it's the best way to learn from the experienced guys that have played at a high level. It's so important for Manchester City that he is playing in a high level."

