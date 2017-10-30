Spurs Boss Pochettino 'Feeling Good' About Harry Kane's Return to Action Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By 90Min
October 30, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is optimistic that star striker Harry Kane will have some involvement in their huge Champions' League Group H tie with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening. 

Kane has had to miss the club's last two fixtures due to the hamstring injury he sustained against Liverpool as they beat the Merseysiders 4-1 in the Premier League a week ago. 

Speaking to Sky Sports about the England striker's availability, the Argentine said: "With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone.

"It's not the last game or the final where you would say, 'OK, after that it's holidays'.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone. We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it's not my feeling, it's Harry Kane's feeling."


Since the superb performance at the Santiago Bernabéu in an entertaining 1-1 draw, the Lilywhites have lost to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup after an extraordinary comeback by the east Londoners and followed up that disappointment with a 1-0 league defeat to fellow title challengers Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday. 

Tottenham Hotspur's Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (C) controls the ball during the English Premier League football match against Manchester United

Pochettino added: "The most important thing is to be competitive.

"We are in different competitions which demand a lot of energy and effort. We are building a team, new facilities at the club and trying to arrive one day into the position where we can win everything."

Spurs' supporters should not feel overawed at the prospect of Wednesday's titanic encounter, even on the back of consecutive defeats, as Real Madrid go into the the match on the back of their own league defeat to newly promoted Girona, their first loss to a promoted side since Almeria in 2008. 

That defeat now sees Los Blancos eight points behind current La Liga front runners and fierce rivals Barcelona. 

