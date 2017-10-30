West Ham Skipper Mark Noble Left Fuming After Crystal Palace Star Refuses to Shake His Hand

Mark Noble was left furious after Crystal Palace midfielder Yohan Cabaye refused to shake his hand after Saturday's draw between the London clubs.

West Ham were pegged back by a late equaliser at Selhurst Park on Saturday to draw 2-2, but the Daily Star report that Hammers captain Noble made his feelings on Cabaye's attitude at full time clear after the Frenchman reportedly refused to shake Noble's hand.

WATCH: West Ham's Mark Noble was furious after drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace: https://t.co/eWdiVBN3Mc | #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/XO6SSQx8xO — Sky Sports PL 👑 (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2017

Noble said: "I have played 400 and something games for this club and I’ve had many battles with many players. I’ve always thought you can have 90 minutes of a battle, you can kick sh*t out of each other really, but you always shake hands with each other after. That’s my point of view."

He went on to add: "It was his attitude. I didn't really like his attitude. That's why I had something to say."





The ugly incident added to a generally frustrating day for West Ham, who conceded a two goal lead to remain just a single point above the relegation zone.

The draw gave Cabaye's Palace just their fourth point of the season, and the Eagles remain four points adrift of safety. Both sides face extremely tough games at the weekend, with West Ham hosting Liverpool and Palace making the tough trip to Wembley to face Tottenham.