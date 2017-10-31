Real Madrid Star Cristiano Ronaldo Almost Joined Juventus in 2003 Before Swap Deal 'Collapsed'

By 90Min
October 31, 2017

Alessandro Moggi, the son of Juventus' former general director Luciano, has claimed that Juventus were within a hair's breadth of signing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003. 

In an interview with Tuttosport, Moggi claimed that during his time working as a football agent, Juventus came close to signing Ronaldo, who at the time played for Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon. Discussing the failed deal, Moggi stated:

"Ronaldo was offered to Parma and Lazio but they rejected a chance to sign him. Juventus wanted to sign him and I travelled to Lisbon with Jorge Mendes.

"The idea was to make a swap deal with Marcelo Salas as Juventus wanted to sell him. Trouble is, Portuguese football wasn’t too interesting at the time and we didn’t manage to persuade Salas to move to Portugal. Contracts and papers were ready, Ronaldo was happy because in that moment Juventus were one of the best teams in Europe.


"That day we could have changed the history of European football, maybe Ronaldo could have still been a Juventus player. This is not my biggest regret, however, as Ronaldinho came also close to joining Juve in the past.”

Ronaldo ended up joining Man Utd, and the rest is history. After winning three back-to-back Premier League titles and a Champions League, the Portuguese ace joined Real Madrid in 2009, where he has gone on to become arguably the best player in the world. Moving to a more central position, the talismanic forward has scored 405 goals in 413 games for Los Blancos.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters