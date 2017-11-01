Dynamo keeper Tyler Deric has been suspended by the MLS after he was charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a domestic violence incident on Tuesday morning. Deric, who started in the first leg of Houston's 0-0 tie with Portland in the Western Conference semifinal, will not be eligible for the second leg on Sunday night.

MLS released the following statement:

“Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with an alleged domestic incident. Deric has been suspended pending investigations by MLS and the Houston Police Department. Major League Soccer will remain in close communication with the Houston Dynamo, local law enforcement, and the MLS Players Union during this investigation.

"MLS will not have further comment on this matter until the conclusion of the League’s investigation.”

Deric is accused of "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly" causing bodily harm to a women he was dating by hitting her with his head. Deric's lawyer, Allen Tanner, said his client is innocent.

"I know Tyler and the woman involved," Tanner told Chron.com. "I know the details of what went on Monday night, and I am totally shocked the police filed this case without doing some sort of investigation. Tyler is totally innocent, and it is totally unfair what is happening now. We will fight this in court."

This latest incident is not the first time Deric, 29, has been charged in relation to a dispute with the same woman. In December 2015, Deric was charged after he allegedly dragged the woman on the ground with his hand. The woman eventually dropped the charges and Deric completed counseling.