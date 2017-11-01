It turns out U.S. Soccer's biggest loss of 2017 wasn't the Trinidad & Tobago defeat.

Not after this latest piece of breaking news, at least: U.S. men's national team veteran and Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman cut his hair.

Beckerman, who hasn't played for the USMNT since 2016, once had flowing locks.

Not so much anymore.

"It feels good," Beckerman said. "I feel reenergized."

The shorter cut is actually a pretty good look. But if you look closely, you can see that Beckerman left a rat tail in the back.

I'd love to know what bet you lost @KyleBeckerman #RatTail — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) November 1, 2017

This is somehow Jurgen Klinsmann's fault.