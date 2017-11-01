Kyle Beckerman Got a Haircut

Beckerman's long dreadlocks are no more. 

By Stanley Kay
November 01, 2017

It turns out U.S. Soccer's biggest loss of 2017 wasn't the Trinidad & Tobago defeat. 

Not after this latest piece of breaking news, at least: U.S. men's national team veteran and Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman cut his hair. 

Beckerman, who hasn't played for the USMNT since 2016, once had flowing locks.  

Not so much anymore.

"It feels good," Beckerman said. "I feel reenergized." 

The shorter cut is actually a pretty good look. But if you look closely, you can see that Beckerman left a rat tail in the back. 

This is somehow Jurgen Klinsmann's fault. 

