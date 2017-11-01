Beckerman's long dreadlocks are no more.
It turns out U.S. Soccer's biggest loss of 2017 wasn't the Trinidad & Tobago defeat.
Not after this latest piece of breaking news, at least: U.S. men's national team veteran and Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman cut his hair.
Beckerman, who hasn't played for the USMNT since 2016, once had flowing locks.
New #USMNT crest! #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/ykVTFNDEG1— Kyle Beckerman (@KyleBeckerman) February 29, 2016
Not so much anymore.
It’s true. pic.twitter.com/RxlsnBqgYt— Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) November 1, 2017
"It feels good," Beckerman said. "I feel reenergized."
The shorter cut is actually a pretty good look. But if you look closely, you can see that Beckerman left a rat tail in the back.
I'd love to know what bet you lost @KyleBeckerman #RatTail— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) November 1, 2017
This is somehow Jurgen Klinsmann's fault.