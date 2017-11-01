Michael Carrick Keen to Stay at Old Trafford Despite Premier League Interest

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is reportedly keen to stay at Old Trafford amid interest from Premier League clubs - despite his distinct lack of game time so far this season.

Carrick has featured only once this term - United's Carabao cup victory over Burton Albion - and has spent the last six weeks sidelined through injury.

The 36-year-old finds himself with options, though. With the likes of Aston Villa, West Brom and Leicester all taking an interest in Carrick, the central midfielder could easily fins himself with consistent playing time.

However, according to ESPN, he is determined to stay in Manchester, having only just received the captaincy following Wayne Rooney's summer departure for Everton.

Jose Mourinho is also happy for Carrick to stick around - even though the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrara all sit ahead of him in the United pecking order. The Portuguese boss is said to believe that his captain's leadership qualities and experience are vital to have in the dressing room.

Gene Sweeney Jr./GettyImages

Furthermore, Carrick's desire to stay also comes through his coaching qualification. The former Tottenham man currently looks after the U14 side as he builds up his coaching badges - eager to stay in the game once he decides to hang up his boots.

Having been part of the Old Trafford furniture since 2006, this summer saw Carrick play his Red Devils testimonial match, and his contract with the club is due to expire at the end of the season. Whether or not his current deal will be extended is yet to be seen - another extension will ensure the former England international turns 37 whilst still at the club.