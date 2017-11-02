Report Claims Arsenal Are Plotting Move for Disgruntled Chelsea Prospect Charly Musonda

Arsenal are considering a shocking move for Charly Musonda from local rivals Chelsea, according to reports.

Musonda has had minimal game time this season, after insisting he wanted to fight for a place in the first-team, rather than go out on loan again in January.

However, the Belgian has featured just five times for Chelsea this season, starting just twice in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest and Everton, scoring a goal against the former.

With things having gone awry, Musonda is now ready to give up on his Chelsea ambitions, according to Foot Mercato.

The French news outlet report: "Charly has informed Chelsea that he will not extend [his contract], regardless of the proposal, and that he will seek to leave the club in January."

The 21-year-old is contracted until the summer of 2019, but the Blues may well be eager to cash-out.

This comes weeks after Musonda appeared to frustratingly criticise the club on Instagram for the lack of first-team. While reports soon after claimed Chelsea were willing to loan out the youngster in January.

Foot Mercato goes on to say Musonda "believes it is time for him to play football regularly," and he "sees no hope of having much more play-time than he is currently getting."

Also mentioned is that Arsenal are ready to make a firm offer for the Belgian U21 international who spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Real Betis, and has been with Chelsea since 2012.