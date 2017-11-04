Barcelona Superstar Lionel Messi is Set to Have a Third Son After Wife Reveals Child's Gender

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is expecting another son after his wife Antonella Roccuzzo confirmed the child was going to be a boy.

Messi has already enjoyed a great start to the football season with Barcelona. They currently sit at the top of La Liga, one point clear with a game in hand on second placed Valencia. The Spanish side are also on top of their group in the Champions League, three points ahead of Juventus. But, the Argentinian may have some news that's going to make him even happier.

Messi and his wife already have two sons together, Thiago, who is aged five, and Mateo, aged two. But wife Roccuzzo revealed last month on Instagram that the pair were expecting a third child. With a picture of her family all together, she wrote "family of five #blessed."

Familia de 5❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed👦🏻👦🏻👦🏻 A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

But the gender of the baby was still unknown, until she hinted it in another Instagram post saying Happy Birthday to her eldest son Thiago, who turned five, earlier this week.

With a picture of her son, she wrote "Happy birthday Thiagui. 5 years old, how big are you love !!! I hope you're always this happy !!! We love you to where the rockets fly."

Feliz cumpleaños Thiagui❤️❤️ 5 añoss que grande estas amor!!!🙈. Que seas así de feliz siempre!!! Te amamos hasta ahi donde vuelan los cohetes ❤️ #papimamimatuytuhnitoencamino #nopodemosamartemas❤️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:46am PDT

What was particularly important was the two hashtags that came along after the message, reading "#papimamimatuytuhnitoencamino #nopodemosamartemas." It's translation in English means "Daddy and Mummy, Matu and your little brother on the way, we cannot love you any more".





She used the shorter version of 'Hermanito', which means little brother, towards the end of the message. That was enough proof for media outlets in Argentina that the child was going to be a boy.

Messi and Roccuzzo have had a great year together so far after getting married in June. But the news that they are having a third boy will perhaps make 2017 an even more memorable year for the two.