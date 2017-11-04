Inter Milan v Torino Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Inter Milan will be looking to continue their impressive start to the Serie A season when they host ninth placed Torino on Sunday. The Nerazzurri are one of only two unbeaten sides in Italy, with the other being Napoli, and could potentially end the weekend top if results go their way.

Here's all you need to know before Sunday's clash at the San Siro:

Classic Encounter

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

One of the two sides most goal-filled encounters at the San Siro came in December 2007. Inter, managed by Roberto Mancini, blew their visitors away with goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Julio Cruz, Luiz Jimenez and Ivan Cordoba as the then Italian champions won 4-0.

The win was one of 25 Inter picked up that year on their way to a second straight Serie A title, whilst Torino would eventually finish 15th in Mancini's final season in his first spell at the San Siro. The man that replaced him? Jose Mourinho.

Team News

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has no injury or suspension concerns, so it is very likely he will name the exact same team that beat Verona 2-1 on Monday night. That includes in form forwards Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

As for Torino, they are in the same position so it looks as if a mostly unchanged team will take the field at the San Siro. One change Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic may consider is starting former Inter midfielder Joel Obi after the Nigerian came off the bench to score the winner in their 2-1 win over Caliagri last weekend. Torino also have in-form Iago Falque at their disposal, a player who had two very uneventful years at Tottenham between 2012 and 2014.

Potenital Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagamoto, Vecino, Gagliardini, Candreva, Valero, Perisic, Icardi.





Potential Torino XI: Sirigu, De Silvestri, N'Koulou, Moretti, Ansaldi, Obi, Valdifiori, Baselli, Falque, Belotti, Ljajic.

Prediction

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Inter are in fantastic form at the moment, having won nine of their eleven games so far. Torino have started well, and in the form of striker Andrea Belotti have one of Serie A's finest strikers. However, the hosts posses a lot of overall quality all over the pitch and for that reason Inter should keep pace with leaders Napoli.

Torino will certainly offer resistance, and the game has potential for a lot of goals, though Inter should have enough firepower and confidence to score more than their mid table opponents.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3 - 1 Torino