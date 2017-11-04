Wife of Missing Ex-UEFA Chief Bernard Ross Appeals for Information 2 Weeks On

By 90Min
November 04, 2017

The wife of former UEFA director of TV Bernard Ross has appealed for him to come home safely after he disappeared over two weeks ago.

He told his spouse Jacinta Ross that he was going to London to visit his sister when he left their Oxford home on the 18th October, but has not been seen since, and is instead thought to have traveled to the south of France or Switzerland.

The 51-year-old lost his job at UEFA last year and was then diagnosed with bipolar disorder in January, spending a further six months in hospital.

The couple have four children together, having been married for 20 years, and speaking to the BBC, Jacinta said the family were "intensely worried" as they know he is "not well" and has never disappeared like this before.

She was told by police - who are liaising with Interpol - that they suspect he entered France via Calais and then traveled south.

Her husband was responsible for the Champions League and Euro 2016 that we all watched on our TV's last summer in his role as director of TV production and digital services - a title he held for close to 11 years.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

His colleagues set up an online donation page for people who suffer from bipolar when Ross was diagnosed with the disorder, raising almost £60,000 for one of the "most forward-thinking sports executives in the industry".


Thames Valley Police confirmed he is missing and have asked for anyone with any information to contact them immediately.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters