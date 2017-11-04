Wife of Missing Ex-UEFA Chief Bernard Ross Appeals for Information 2 Weeks On

The wife of former UEFA director of TV Bernard Ross has appealed for him to come home safely after he disappeared over two weeks ago.

He told his spouse Jacinta Ross that he was going to London to visit his sister when he left their Oxford home on the 18th October, but has not been seen since, and is instead thought to have traveled to the south of France or Switzerland.

The 51-year-old lost his job at UEFA last year and was then diagnosed with bipolar disorder in January, spending a further six months in hospital.

MISSING: Bernard Ross Police ref 43170311231 Last seen 18 Oct whereabouts unknown May be in CH or France Pls help us @subarkerTTT pic.twitter.com/ygcXE1061H — Jacinta (@Newcollegemom) October 27, 2017

The couple have four children together, having been married for 20 years, and speaking to the BBC, Jacinta said the family were "intensely worried" as they know he is "not well" and has never disappeared like this before.



She was told by police - who are liaising with Interpol - that they suspect he entered France via Calais and then traveled south.

Her husband was responsible for the Champions League and Euro 2016 that we all watched on our TV's last summer in his role as director of TV production and digital services - a title he held for close to 11 years.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GettyImages

His colleagues set up an online donation page for people who suffer from bipolar when Ross was diagnosed with the disorder, raising almost £60,000 for one of the "most forward-thinking sports executives in the industry".





Thames Valley Police confirmed he is missing and have asked for anyone with any information to contact them immediately.