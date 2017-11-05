Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls players scuffled in the tunnel during halftime of their MLS playoff game on Sunday.

Despite losing 1–0 at home on Sunday, Toronto FC ended up advancing on aggregate after a 2–1 win in New Jersey earlier this week. But each team played the second half of Sunday's match with just 10 men after Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore and Red Bulls midfielder Sacha Kljestan were sent off at halftime following the brawl.

It's unclear exactly what led to the fracas, but Altidore and Kljestan did have a heated exchange during the match following a foul. After the two yelled at one another, Altidore fell to the ground after some mild contact from Kljestan.

Altidore and Kljestan offered competing narratives of what happened inside the tunnel. In a since-deleted tweet, Altidore claimed that Kljestan "tried to pull up" on him while his back was turned, while Kljestan told reporters after the game that Altidore shoved him into a wall, according to the Toronto Sun.

Gone but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/56XUuTS5x4 — Alexander Abnos (@AnAbnos) November 6, 2017

The Red Bulls scored in the 53rd minute, but they couldn't get a second goal, which would have sent them to the conference final.

Toronto FC will play Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference Final.