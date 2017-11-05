West Ham Star Aaron Cresswell Dodges Question About the Future of Manager Slaven Bilic

By 90Min
November 05, 2017

Following a terrible 4-1 loss at Home to Liverpool, West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell couldn't help but dodge a question about the future of manager Slaven Bilic - with the boos and empty seats at full-time saying it all. 

With the Croatian's future in doubt for some time, even at the back end of last season, the pressure is mounting upon the owners to make a decision on his future. Whether that be to back the man that oversaw a 7th placed finish two years ago - or pull the trigger remains to be seen. 

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Given Cresswell's comments on his future, the latter seems more likely, as the England International did not seem to back him. As quoted by the Express, Cresswell said: "They are not our decisions. As players, we can be professional and do our best.”

The defender took responsibility for the performance on behalf of the players: “Definitely, every player included” he said. "It is not good enough as a team collectively. We need to ease the pressure off the gaffer and ourselves."

With the club currently sat in 17th, relegation has become a real possibility for the Hammers this season. With his contract set to expire in June of 2018, the club hierarchy would have to pay to release Bilic - with a host of names linked to the job. 

The most spoken of is David Moyes, who was sacked after taking Sunderland down last season. The owners are supposedly already in talks with the Scottish manager - which could mean Bilic's days are numbered, especially given his comments post-match. 

"I have to talk to the chairman, we are going to discuss this defeat” Bilic said, “It's not the first one, it's the second in a row in home. It is a very difficult situation for me. I always believe in myself, I wouldn't be here otherwise.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters