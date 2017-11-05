West Ham Star Aaron Cresswell Dodges Question About the Future of Manager Slaven Bilic

Following a terrible 4-1 loss at Home to Liverpool, West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell couldn't help but dodge a question about the future of manager Slaven Bilic - with the boos and empty seats at full-time saying it all.

With the Croatian's future in doubt for some time, even at the back end of last season, the pressure is mounting upon the owners to make a decision on his future. Whether that be to back the man that oversaw a 7th placed finish two years ago - or pull the trigger remains to be seen.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Given Cresswell's comments on his future, the latter seems more likely, as the England International did not seem to back him. As quoted by the Express, Cresswell said: "They are not our decisions. As players, we can be professional and do our best.”

The defender took responsibility for the performance on behalf of the players: “Definitely, every player included” he said. "It is not good enough as a team collectively. We need to ease the pressure off the gaffer and ourselves."

How long has Slaven Bilic got left at the Hammers with the international break coming up?#WHULIV — 90min (@90min_Football) November 4, 2017

With the club currently sat in 17th, relegation has become a real possibility for the Hammers this season. With his contract set to expire in June of 2018, the club hierarchy would have to pay to release Bilic - with a host of names linked to the job.

The most spoken of is David Moyes, who was sacked after taking Sunderland down last season. The owners are supposedly already in talks with the Scottish manager - which could mean Bilic's days are numbered, especially given his comments post-match.

"I have to talk to the chairman, we are going to discuss this defeat” Bilic said, “It's not the first one, it's the second in a row in home. It is a very difficult situation for me. I always believe in myself, I wouldn't be here otherwise.”