Marouane Fellaini Set to Sue New Balance After Finding an Issue Whilst Wearing Their Boots

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is to sue sports manufacturing company New Balance for £2.1m because their boots hurt his feet, according to The Sun.

The Belgian midfielder has a four year deal which he signed in 2012 with the sports company to wear their boots but wants to sue for damages after they walked away from a £600,000 a year contract.

Marouane Fellaini to sue New Balance for £2.1m as he says boots caused 'considerable damage' to his feet https://t.co/GCBpRK6YKp pic.twitter.com/Z6cXyn8JHH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 5, 2017

He claims in a high court writ that the boots boots are "poor quality" and have caused "considerable damage" to his feet. The Belgian's representatives are also suing for "loss of enjoyment, inconvenience and impact on performance."

The 29-year-old also claims United's kit man has to steam and stretch the boots to help him put them on, according to the writ.

New Balance have replied to his claims, saying that the boots were "perfect" and that the Manchester United star asked for 12 more pairs.

(You may also be interested in Gary Neville Explains Where Man Utd Were 'Killed' in 1-0 Defeat Away at Chelsea).

After a difficult start to his United career under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, Fellaini appears to have found his feet under Jose Mourinho having played a big part in helping them win two trophies last season and making a good start to the new season, despite Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea.