Arsenal Plot Swoop for Former Gunner Midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup to Replace Wantaway Mesut Ozil

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Arsenal are plotting to re-sign Besiktas midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup for £10m, five years after selling him to the Turkish Champions for just £400k.

The Turkish international has scored 27 goals and assisted 43 for Besiktas since his arrival to the club in 2012 and is beginning to attract a number of top clubs around Europe, after scintillating Champions League performances.

The 25-year-old came through the Gunners youth system after signing in his teenage years, but failed to leave a lasting impression on Arsene Wenger before being shortlisted for transfer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

It now looks as though the Frenchman regrets his hasty decision to sell and reportedly views Ozyakup as a long term replacement for wantaway German international, Mesut Ozil. The German maestro has been out of touch recently and performances are dwindling with the North London outfit.

Manchester United have monitored the situation and have now been heavily linked with interest - Ozil looking to depart the Emirates as early as January.

Ozyakup can be viewed as a direct replacement for Ozil, occupying the wide positions of a midfield three or as a creative number 10. The playmaker possesses great vision and control, always creating options for team-mates and allowing himself time on the ball, fitting Wenger's footballing philosophy.

The Besiktas man also has a steely side though, often winning duels in midfield and working tirelessly to cover ground - something the German's performances are often criticised for lacking.

Should the ex-Real Madrid star depart in favour of old manager Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger will be sure to test the waters with the Turkish giants to bring Ozyakup back to the Emirates for what is an absolute steal of a price in today's current market.